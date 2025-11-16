Is India jettisoning its climate goals?

The world leaders’ summit that opens COP climate conferences is a political spotlight moment. And when the attendance of heads of state is as low as reported at Belém, Brazil, on 11–12 November (50 or less out of 198), you wonder how serious world leaders are about the climate crisis.

Among the most conspicuous absentees at COP30 are Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi. But there is still a difference between Modi’s non-appearance and Xi’s or Trump’s — all leaders of large countries, all among the world’s biggest polluters.

Despite Xi’s absence, China is the toast of COP30 for becoming a global leader in renewable energy, achieving its wind and solar power targets ahead of its 2030 commitment. It is also spearheading adoption of electric cars. Trump, on the other hand, pulled out of the Paris Agreement, has rolled back many environmental restraints at home, has promoted ‘clean coal’, and will be remembered for his ‘drill, baby, drill’ exhortations.

Modi has been in power since 2014. He inherited India’s commitments in Kyoto (1997) and Copenhagen (2009) to save the environment, and he signed India up for the 2015 Paris treaty. Under him, India has pledged net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070 and to meet 50 per cent of its energy needs from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

India is on course to miss the second goal. Year 2024 was the hottest recorded in India. And for a quick test of India’s commitment to climate goals, look no farther than the AQI (Air Quality Index) readings of capital city Delhi.

For whatever it’s worth, India’s environment minister Bhupender Yadav will possibly show up in Belém, but climate commitments aside, Modi’s decision to skip the summit and not stand by Brazil, a BRICS ally, is being seen in diplomatic circles as a move to appease Trump. (Readers will remember that Brazil, like India, is at the receiving end of Trump’s tariff bullying.)