It pays to invest in warning systems

On 28 May 2025, a towering serac collapsed in the Swiss Alps, sending an avalanche of glacial ice and rock hurtling down the mountain. The torrent of water, mud, moraine and rock debris buried the entire village of Blatten. The devastation was enormous, yet only one person died.

That was possible because of advance warning, preparedness and swift rescue operations. There were systems in place to read the signs of impending danger.

We don’t yet know the full extent of the loss of life and property in Tibet/Nepal in the late August catastrophe. According to information available so far, more than a thousand people have died and nearly 4,000 are missing.

The high Himalaya has witnessed several such disasters in recent years — the Chorabari-Kedarnath catastrophe of 2013, Rishiganga-Chamoli in 2021, Lhonak in north Sikkim in 2023 and the devastating Kheer Ganga-Dharali disaster of 2025. Memories of these disasters send shivers down the spine. Hundreds of lives were lost, entire villages and hydropower plants were swept away or buried.

But there weren’t any advance warnings for any of these disasters. What question, then, of preparedness for rescue?

Even allowing for the considerable differences in the structure and nature of the Alps and the Himalaya, it is surely worth asking: after remote sensing satellites, glaciology, Himalayan studies, geology and a vast body of related research — not to mention several intensive studies by the IITs and the Indian Institute of Science — is it really not possible to put in place even a rudimentary system of advance warning for such disasters? Or is this simply not among our priorities?