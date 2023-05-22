Italy's deadly floods: How can water be so powerful?

Varying soil types absorb water differently

The volume of water is not the sole factor. Soil composition, or rather its ability to absorb, store and release water, also plays a major role.

This is where the pore size of soil particles comes into play. "Colloids" are tiny particles measuring under 2 micrometers wide — too small to be visible to the naked eye. Their tiny dimensions, however, means that in large quantities they form a gigantic surface area for the water molecules to bind to.

Clay and loam soils contain a lot of these colloids, with the "interstitial water" between the pores unable to run off. With few pores, once properly saturated these types of soils can store more water than sand.

Grains of sand are larger, however, and there are many more large air-filled pores and only a small number of colloids in sandy soil. The ground is then barely able to retain the water between the pores, which quickly runs off.

Another crucial question is the soil's condition prior to the rainfall. In the case of a sudden and heavy downpour after a protracted dry period, soil can't soak up the water all at once. Dried-out ground has what's called "water repellency," meaning instead of seeping down the water flows off the surface. Plant residue is also a contributory factor here, due to fats and waxy substances being released during dry conditions.