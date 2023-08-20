It's raining tears in the hills: 21% above normal rainfall in Uttarakhand

Experts have noted that the Himalayan and northeastern states have experienced heavy rain since August 7, causing soil loosening, erosion, and flash floods in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

In this period, Uttarakhand recorded 232.5mm of rain, which is 21 per cent more than the normal average of 191.40mm.

M Mohapatra, IMD Director General, stated that the feeble western disturbance further intensified the impact of heavy rain in the region.

However, he also predicted that the monsoon trough’s southward shift would temporarily reduce rainfall in the hills and increase rainfall over east-central India. This change in weather patterns is expected to take effect from Tuesday.

“The monsoon trough is north of its normal position. It’s over the Himalayan foothills. This region has been receiving heavy rain for a week now, so it’s also accumulated. On Sunday, a feeble western disturbance also interacted with the monsoon trough, and it is continuing to interact on Monday also.

“The monsoon trough will gradually shift southward now temporarily which will lead to reduction of rainfall over the hills and increase in rainfall over east-central India,” said Mohapatra. He predicted that the rain over both states will reduce from Tuesday.

“During the monsoon breaks monsoon trough shifts north close to foothills which produces heavy rains over the hills and northeast India. Nepal also gets good rain. This was expected in general,” said M Rajeevan, former secretary, ministry of earth science.