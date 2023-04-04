Jackal rescued from deep borewell in Agra

Wildlife SOS co-founder and CEO Kartick Satyanarayan said: "Uncovered wells and borewells pose a huge risk not only to wildlife but also to people's safety. It is necessary to cover these wells and borewells, especially the ones that are at the periphery of human habitation."



Director of Conservation Projects Baiju Raj M.V. said: "Despite the years of experience on our hands, our rescuers always take into consideration the possible risks and challenges while conducting such rescue operations. We are grateful to the forest officers for making this rescue a success."



Golden jackals are native to the Indian subcontinent and play a very important role in forest ecology. They are omnivorous and feed on a variety of small mammals, birds, fish, hares, and even fruit. Unfortunately, they become frequent victims of hunting, wildlife trafficking, man-animal conflict, and highway accidents, etc. Protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, they have an estimated population of 80,000 in the wild.