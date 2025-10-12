Kaziranga National Park director first Indian to win global innovation award

Sonali Ghosh, director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, has become the first Indian to receive an international award that recognises innovation in ecologically protected areas such as national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

She was presented with the Kenton R. Miller Award, established by the WCPA (World Commission on Protected Areas), alongside Ecuador’s Roque Simón Sevilla Larrea at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi on 10 October.

The WCPA is one of six technical commissions of the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature), a global network founded in 1948, dedicated to nature conservation and sustainable resource use.

The WCPA focuses on governance, management, and policy of protected areas, supporting effective creation and stewardship of national parks, reserves, and marine protected areas worldwide.

Established in 2006, the Kenton R. Miller Award for Innovation in National Parks and Protected Area Sustainability is presented biennially by the IUCN-WCPA.

Named in honour of a former IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) director-general, the award recognises individuals or teams whose innovations across planning, management, finance, governance, monitoring, capacity building, and communication have earned significant impact and peer acclaim without previous international awards.

Challenges tackled by laureates include threats from poaching, climate change, invasive species, and budget constraints.