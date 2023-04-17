Kerala Police file FIR against Great Bombay Circus over bird cruelty

The Kerala Police have registered an FIR against the proprietors of 'Great Bombay Circus' for lacerating the wings of birds during their performances to prevent them from flying away as well as for using unregistered animals, and forcing them to do tricks that were not registered with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

The action was taken following a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

The AWBI is the prescribed authority under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, which regulates the use of animals for performances in the country.

The FIR was registered at the Thrissur East police station for cognisable offences under Sections 429 and 289 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, for maiming the birds and negligent conduct with respect to an animal.

Further, the FIR also records violations of sections 3 and 11(1)(a) (for causing unnecessary and pain and suffering to animals), 11(1) (l) (for mutilation of birds), and sections 26 and 38 (for using unregistered birds and making the animals and birds do unregistered acts/tricks) of the PCA Act, 1960.