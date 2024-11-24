Killing our elephants with apathy

Elephants, vital for preserving forest ecosystems and biodiversity, are facing a silent massacre across India. On 18 November, three elephants, including a calf, were electrocuted in Odisha’s Buramal forest. Earlier, a day before Diwali, ten elephants were found dead in Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh. Among them, nine were female, two of whom were pregnant.

Just days earlier, in Chhattisgarh, a three-year-old male calf died in Tingipur village near Achanakmar Tiger Reserve. Similarly, in Raigarh district, three elephants died when a high-tension power line fell on them.

The stories are endless. In Assam’s Dhargarh village on 4 November, a wild elephant died on an illegal electric fence. Days later, in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh, another elephant was electrocuted in a field rigged with high-voltage wires. And in Sitanadi-Udanti Tiger Reserve, an elephant calf was injured by a potash bomb, typically used to hunt wild boars.

After the Bandhavgarh tragedy, officials claimed the elephants died from eating poisonous kutki millet. The locals and even Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav disagreed, pointing out that this grain is not harmful and is even fed to domestic animals. While a veterinary institute later found traces of a toxin in the elephants’ viscera, it remains unclear if that caused their deaths.