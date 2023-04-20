West Bengal heatwave: Mercury surpasses Jaisalmer; power cuts as grid struggles

The Met Department has predicted no respite or rain till April 22–25, stating that the hot and humid weather is very likely to continue in several districts of West Bengal.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to take shape over Jharkhand in the upcoming days. The increase in moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause thunderstorms in East and West Midnapore, Jhargram and South 24 Parganas. Even if there is no rain, a slight dip in the temperature is likely in Kolkata in the upcoming days," the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata, told the National Herald.

"The temperature is likely to be this high till April 22; there is a chance of slight rain post that. If the rain is widespread, it will cause a significant dip in the temperature and some relief," they added.

Meanwhile, long power cuts have become a recurring phenomenon in Kolkata since Sunday night. Residents of the city have lodged several complaints with the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) and taken to social media to express their anguish.

A power cut in South Kolkata’s Jadavpur area on Sunday night triggered a group of people into hurling stones at the nearest CESC office. Residents of Radha Gobindo Saha Lane and Dilkhusha Street entered the neighbouring Quest Mall to seek some respite, as the area saw power cuts from Sunday evening through Monday morning. This was unfortunately shared widely on social media with a communal spin, with claims that the people were slum dwellers and were demanding gifts and food on the occasion of Eid (which of course is several days away) from the mall management.