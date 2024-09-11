La Nina conditions may develop by year-end: WMO

There is a 60 percent chance of La Nina conditions emerging towards the end of this year, which is associated with colder-than-usual winters in northern parts of the country.

The latest update from the World Meteorological Organization Global Producing Centres of Long-Range Forecasts on Wednesday, 11 September indicate a 55 per cent likelihood of a transition from the current neutral conditions (neither El Nino nor La Nina) to La Nina conditions during September-November 2024.

"This likelihood increases to 60 per cent from October 2024 to February 2025, with the chance of El Nino redeveloping during this time being negligible," the WMO said.

La Nina refers to the large-scale cooling of the ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, coupled with changes in the tropical atmospheric circulation, such as winds, pressure and rainfall.

It is generally associated with intense and prolonged rains during the monsoon season in India and colder-than-usual winters, particularly in northern regions.

However, the India Meteorological Department is yet to confirm if La Nina conditions will lead to colder-than-usual winters.