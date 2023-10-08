Leo DiCaprio shares rare photo of galaxy frog shot by Indian researcher

A galaxy frog looks like an archetypal alien popularised by Hollywood sci-fi thrillers, but that's not the reason why a picture of it shot by Sandip Das, an Indian researcher, has got Leonardo DiCaprio to share it on Instagram.

A national postdoctoral fellow at the Department of Zoology, Calicut University, Das was part of a team that studied the amphibian population of the Western Ghats.

And it was while conducting the study that he shot the frog's picture, which accompanied a scholarly article to which Das contributed, and which appeared in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.

DiCaprio, a committed campaigner on climate issues, noted in his Instagram post: "Climate change is a major driver of amphibian declines globally, according to a new paper published in Nature." The actor went on to summarise the article and noted: "Two decades' worth of data from around the world has found that climate change has emerged as one of the biggest threats to frogs, salamanders, and caecilians."