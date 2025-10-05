Life in the caves of Nilambur

At dusk, a faint trail of smoke drifted from Kootanpara, a Cholanaikkan hamlet tucked deep inside the Karulai forests of Nilambur in North Kerala’s Malappuram district.

The scent of damp earth, fresh leaves and moss mingled in the air, blending with the faint smoke from cooking fires. Under a sky painted by the setting sun, tarpaulin sheets and shabby tents stretched across rock ledges, creating makeshift homes for families who once relied on sturdy caves.

The caves themselves, ancestral and once firm, are now caving in.

Rainwater leaks in, walls crumble and families huddle under fragile coverings, exposed to the cold, storms and the constant presence of wildlife.

This is the precarious world of the Cholanaikkans, Asia’s last cave dwellers, a community of just 249 individuals.

Their sustenance, once reliably gathered from the forest, is becoming scarcer. Wild animals, at a comfortable distance from habitation earlier, have become bolder. They invade settlements, overturn the balance of life, and have become a fearful presence in the daily life of this forest tribe.

Every day brings uncertainty, every night a quiet tension that never quite lifts.

There is only one slender lifeline connecting these hamlets to the outside world: the Manjeeri road, which stretches from the Nedumkayam check post of Nilambur forest division deep inside the forest. This narrow, treacherous path is the only route the Cholanaikkans take to access schools, medical care and rations.

Yet the road is fraught with danger, frequented by elephants, tigers and bears. At dusk, the forest closes in, and those who traverse it after dark are vulnerable in a world now almost not their own.