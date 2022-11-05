Long-term exposure to air pollution ups kidney disease risk

As air pollution worsens in Delhi-NCR, a new study has warned that long-term exposure to air pollution may increase kidney disease risk.

Among adults with normal kidney function, exposure to higher concentrations of components of air pollution was linked with higher risks of later developing chronic kidney disease.

Compared with individuals with high genetic risk of developing kidney disease, those with high air pollution exposure and low genetic risk faced a higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease, according to new research being presented at the 'ASN Kidney Week 2022' in Florida.