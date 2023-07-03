Monsoon covers entire country six days early: IMD

The southwest monsoon on Sunday covered the entire country six days before the normal date, as it advanced in the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Friday, June 30, the IMD had said the monsoon is expected to be normal in July across the country, barring parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar.

The weather office said the monsoon covered the entire country on Sunday, July 2, against the normal date of July 8.