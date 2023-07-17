More than 50 whales dead in mass beaching on Scottish isle

A "mass stranding" event caused over 50 pilot whales to die on a remote Scottish island, marine rescuers said on Sunday.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue charity (BDMLR) said 55 of the animals washed up on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

Police alerted the BDMLR to the beached pilot whales on Sunday morning. The responders came to administer first aid and managed to refloat two animals, but one of them become restranded and died, and only one of the whales got away safely.

"Unfortunately, none (apart from one that was refloated early on) survived the ordeal," the charity said in a later statement.