More than half the world's lakes drying up — study

Researchers of a new study say global warming and human consumption are causing the world's lakes to lose water. Over half of the world's lakes have shrunk, according to a new study published on Thursday.

An international research team published their findings in the journal Science and found global warming and human activity to be the chief culprits.

Natural lakes and reservoirs contain around 87% of the Earth's freshwater —only about 3% of Earth's water is fresh.

The report highlighted the need for water management solutions.