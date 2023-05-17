Mount Everest: Nepali sherpa sets record with 27th climb

Kami Rita Sherpa and Mount Everest

The 53-year old has been working as a guide for over two decades. Growing up he watched his father and brother don the climbing gear to join expeditions as mountain guides.

He climbed Everest for the first time in 1994 while working for a commercial expedition.

Dubbed the "Everest man," he scaled the peak almost every year since then, except in 2014, 2015 and 2020 when climbing was halted for various reasons.

In 2019, Rita reached the summit twice in a span of six days.

He first broke the world record in 2018 when he ascended Everst for the 22nd time.

"These records were made not with an intention to make them but during my work as a guide," Rita said as he headed to base camp.