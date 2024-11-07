Mt Fuji observes season's first snowcap after longest ever absence in 130 years
The snowfall follows one of Japan's hottest summers on record, beats the previous record of 26 October in 1955 and 2016
Japan's iconic Mount Fuji donned its first snowcap this season on Thursday, the latest in 130 years, following one of the country's hottest summers, local media reported. The Kofu local meteorological office, which makes the annual official announcement, said officials visually confirmed that the country's highest peak was dusted with snow at 6.15 am local time, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.
Following the confirmation, this year's first snowfall date officially beat the previous record of 26 October in 1955 and 2016, marking the latest appearance of snow on the legendary volcanic mountain since record-keeping began in 1894.
The temperature fell to minus 8.4ºC at the summit of the mountain straddling Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures at around 7.00 am local time (3.30 am IST) on Thursday. Snow was observed from some locations on Wednesday, but the Kofu observatory on the Yamanashi side did not confirm the snowfall owing to clouds blocking the view.
Reports say the news was welcomed by locals, who celebrated and shared photos of the snow-clad peak. Mt Fuji is one of Japan’s most popular tourist attractions and has inspired centuries of artwork. Located about 90 km south-west of national capital Tokyo, the peak stands 3,776 m (12,460 ft) tall, and last erupted just over 300 years ago.
Meteorological officials said rainfall did not result in snow in October, when average temperatures at the mountaintop were the highest on record. On average, the first snowfall on Mount Fuji occurs on 2 October. In 2023, snow was first observed on 5 October, records show.
Meanwhile, nearly 6,000 km away in Indonesia, Mount Marapi in the nation's West Sumatra province erupted on Thursday morning, sending a column of ash up to 800 m into the air, according to the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre.
The eruption occurred at 8.54 am Jakarta time (7.24 am IST), with ash dispersing to the east and northeast of the crater, Xinhua news agency reported. Residents have been warned to avoid activities within a 4.5-km radius of the crater. Those living along rivers that originate on the volcano's slopes are advised to stay alert for possible lava flows during heavy rains. Mount Marapi is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes, located on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.
With IANS inputs
