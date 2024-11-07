Mt Fuji observes season's first snowcap after longest ever absence in 130 years

Japan's iconic Mount Fuji donned its first snowcap this season on Thursday, the latest in 130 years, following one of the country's hottest summers, local media reported. The Kofu local meteorological office, which makes the annual official announcement, said officials visually confirmed that the country's highest peak was dusted with snow at 6.15 am local time, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.

Following the confirmation, this year's first snowfall date officially beat the previous record of 26 October in 1955 and 2016, marking the latest appearance of snow on the legendary volcanic mountain since record-keeping began in 1894.

The temperature fell to minus 8.4ºC at the summit of the mountain straddling Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures at around 7.00 am local time (3.30 am IST) on Thursday. Snow was observed from some locations on Wednesday, but the Kofu observatory on the Yamanashi side did not confirm the snowfall owing to clouds blocking the view.