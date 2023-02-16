Mumbai surpasses Delhi as the most polluted city in India

Mumbai has surpassed Delhi as the most-polluted city in India and second most polluted city globally within a week between January 29 and February 8, according to Swiss air tracking index IQAir.

Further, Lahore has been ranked as the world's most polluted city.

Saltlake city in the USA has been ranked as the city with the cleanest air in the world with a US AQI of 0, which is regarded as zero presence of pollutants in the air, followed by San Francisco with a reading of 4.