Mystery deaths of 28 blackbucks cast a dark shadow over Karnataka’s wild heart

The quiet enclosures of the Kittur Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo in Belagavi have been shaken by a grim tragedy: the sudden death of 28 blackbucks in just three days — a blow that has rippled through Karnataka’s wildlife community like a cold, unexpected wind.

These elegant antelopes, protected under the Wildlife Protection Act and cherished for their grace, have become the centre of a deepening mystery. As outrage swells among conservationists and animal lovers, officials now wait anxiously for the crucial Forensic Science Laboratory and post-mortem reports that may finally reveal what brought down an entire herd so swiftly.

On Sunday, a second round of post-mortems on three of the blackbucks is set to begin, led by two veterinarians specially flown in from Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta National Park. The team is meticulously collecting samples — even from the feed given over the past week — while also examining the 10 survivors, whose fragile health now carries the weight of the zoo’s hopes.

But the tragedy has taken a troubling turn. Even before test reports arrived, forest authorities offered two conflicting explanations: a feed-related issue in one instance, a bacterial infection in another. These contradictory claims, voiced publicly while the investigation was still underway, have stirred suspicion and intensified public scrutiny.