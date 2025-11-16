Mystery deaths of 28 blackbucks cast a dark shadow over Karnataka’s wild heart
As probes weigh negligence versus disease, forest minister Eshwar Khandre demands accountability, warning that lapses won’t be tolerated
The quiet enclosures of the Kittur Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo in Belagavi have been shaken by a grim tragedy: the sudden death of 28 blackbucks in just three days — a blow that has rippled through Karnataka’s wildlife community like a cold, unexpected wind.
These elegant antelopes, protected under the Wildlife Protection Act and cherished for their grace, have become the centre of a deepening mystery. As outrage swells among conservationists and animal lovers, officials now wait anxiously for the crucial Forensic Science Laboratory and post-mortem reports that may finally reveal what brought down an entire herd so swiftly.
On Sunday, a second round of post-mortems on three of the blackbucks is set to begin, led by two veterinarians specially flown in from Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta National Park. The team is meticulously collecting samples — even from the feed given over the past week — while also examining the 10 survivors, whose fragile health now carries the weight of the zoo’s hopes.
But the tragedy has taken a troubling turn. Even before test reports arrived, forest authorities offered two conflicting explanations: a feed-related issue in one instance, a bacterial infection in another. These contradictory claims, voiced publicly while the investigation was still underway, have stirred suspicion and intensified public scrutiny.
The timeline paints an unsettling picture. On 13 November, eight blackbucks died suddenly, prompting officials to send samples for testing. Before answers could return, another 20 collapsed over the next two days — a cascading loss that stunned staff and visitors alike.
As investigators probe whether negligence or disease is to blame, forest minister Eshwar Khandre has demanded strict accountability, warning that lapses will not be tolerated. Preliminary findings lean toward a bacterial infection, raising questions about whether the zoo’s veterinary and forest staff failed to detect symptoms early enough to prevent widespread contagion.
Experts believe the tragedy might have been far less severe had the first signs of illness been caught promptly. Instead, the absence of routine health monitoring and a sluggish response may have allowed the outbreak to spread unchecked.
The fallen blackbucks — males and females between four and six years old — had been brought from the Gadag zoo four to five years ago, forming a central part of Belagavi’s herd. Their loss is not just a statistical blow but a poignant erasure of life that once animated the zoo’s open spaces.
After the initial deaths, officials carried out post-mortems, followed protocol in disposing of the carcasses, and sent samples to Bannerghatta for further analysis. Now, as the state awaits definitive answers, Belagavi’s once-lively blackbuck enclosure stands as a stark reminder of the fragility of wildlife under human care — and the high cost of even momentary lapses.
With IANS inputs
