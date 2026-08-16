NGT orders probe into alleged illegal burning of medical waste in Aligarh
Green tribunal says allegations raise “substantial questions relating to environment”, directs panel to verify them and recommend remedial measures
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stepped into a pollution complaint from Aligarh, ordering a joint committee to investigate allegations of illegal burning of hazardous medical waste and plastic in the Civil Lines area and assess the environmental and health risks faced by local residents.
The green tribunal said the allegations prima facie raise “substantial questions relating to environment” and directed the panel to verify the claims on the ground and recommend remedial measures.
The committee comprises representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the Aligarh District Magistrate.
The NGT has also sought responses from the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, the district magistrate, the Aligarh Municipal Corporation and the UPPCB.
The proceedings stem from a letter petition filed by a senior citizen and retired teacher of Aligarh Muslim University, who alleged that medical centres and shops operating from the Muzammil Complex in Civil Lines generate substantial quantities of medical waste that are allegedly burnt during the night or early morning hours.
According to the petition, the burning releases toxic smoke into surrounding neighbourhoods, leaving residents struggling with breathing problems. The petitioner described the situation as a serious threat to public health and said the community’s quality of life had been severely affected by the fumes.
Panel tasked with ground verification
In its 12 August order, a bench comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A. Senthil Vel said the allegations warranted an on-site examination.
The tribunal directed the joint committee to visit the affected area, examine the grievances raised by the petitioner and verify the factual position. It has also asked the panel to involve the petitioner and a representative of the concerned project proponent during the inspection.
The committee has been tasked with suggesting appropriate remedial measures and submitting its report to the tribunal within one month.
The NGT has listed the matter for further proceedings on 25 September.
The order brings the spotlight on the handling of biomedical and plastic waste in densely populated urban areas, where improper disposal and open burning can turn waste-management failures into a lingering threat to air quality and public health.
With PTI inputs