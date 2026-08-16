NGT orders probe into alleged illegal burning of medical waste in Aligarh

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stepped into a pollution complaint from Aligarh, ordering a joint committee to investigate allegations of illegal burning of hazardous medical waste and plastic in the Civil Lines area and assess the environmental and health risks faced by local residents.

The green tribunal said the allegations prima facie raise “substantial questions relating to environment” and directed the panel to verify the claims on the ground and recommend remedial measures.

The committee comprises representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the Aligarh District Magistrate.

The NGT has also sought responses from the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, the district magistrate, the Aligarh Municipal Corporation and the UPPCB.

The proceedings stem from a letter petition filed by a senior citizen and retired teacher of Aligarh Muslim University, who alleged that medical centres and shops operating from the Muzammil Complex in Civil Lines generate substantial quantities of medical waste that are allegedly burnt during the night or early morning hours.