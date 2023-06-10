Need to reduce noise to safeguard marine species: UN report

"There is an abundance of evidence that underwater noise pollution is a problem for many marine species, there have been documented impacts on at least 150 species to date. Quieting technologies that reduce the noise at the source will go the furthest in reducing these impacts. Governments, such as Germany, that have set noise limits have spurred technological innovations for quieter alternatives," says Lindy Weilgart, author of the report and ocean noise expert at OceanCare and Dalhousie University.



Despite the application of the best available quieting technologies, certain activities may still have an impact on marine life, and therefore further mitigation measures are often necessary.



These could include avoiding important areas or particular times of the year that are critical for wildlife, performing detailed environmental assessments before conducting surveys, effective regulation, strong enforcement, robust monitoring and research to improve our understanding of the impacts of underwater noise.