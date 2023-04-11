New frog species found in Meghalaya cave

While the specimens were collected from the twilight (60-100 m from cave entrance) and the dark zones (beyond 100 m of cave entrance) of the cave, the team did not find any troglobitic (cave adapted) modification, suggesting that this species of frog is not a permanent resident of the cave, he said.



According to Zoological survey of India officials, there have been reports of the presence of frog populations (up to 400 m from cave entrance) in Siju Cave since 1922 when the first bio speleological exploration of the cave was done by the ZSI.



"Intriguing as it may sound, the report of frog populations in a resource scarce, dark cave habitat over the course of a century is something that ecologists or biologists can take a note of," he said, adding that the detritus food web and food chains of Siju cave is known to harbour more than 100 animal species, mostly invertebrates like cave crickets, spiders, beetles, earthworms.