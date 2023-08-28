New study deems carbon credit 'worthless', raises concerns about their effectiveness in forest preservation

Millions of carbon credits are being generated by significantly overestimating the levels of deforestation they prevent, according to a study published in the journal Science.

This means that many of the "carbon credits" bought by companies to balance out emissions are not tied to real-world forest preservation as claimed.

Carbon credits, also known as carbon offsets, are permits that allow the owner to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases.

An international team of scientists and economists led by the University of Cambridge in the UK and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands found that millions of carbon credits are based on crude calculations that inflate the conservation successes of voluntary REDD+ projects.