NGT panel chalks out Yamuna action plan with monthly targets

The high-level committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for rejuvenation of Yamuna has chalked out a six month action plan till June 2023, with monthly targets, and the same will be monitored on weekly basis.



The first report of the committee will be submitted to the NGT on January 31.



On Friday, Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena chaired the first meeting of the panel.



The meeting was attended by senior officers of the stakeholder departments from the Centre and the Delhi government.

After taking stock of the prevalent situation of water quality in river Yamuna and the various drains in the city, along with the status of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in the city and dwelling upon the gaps in the actions taken till now, the meeting deliberated upon a concrete future plan of action.