No established mechanism to rank cities on pollution: Govt to Lok Sabha

On July 18, the government had told the Lok Sabha that there is no linear relationship between air pollution and life expectancy as assumed in the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) published by The Energy Policy Institute, University of Chicago (EPIC).



It had also said there is no conclusive data available to establish a direct correlation of death exclusively due to air pollution.



The AQLI annual update report released by EPIC in June said air pollution is the greatest threat to human health in India and the average Indian resident is set to lose five years of life expectancy if the new World Health Organisation (WHO) guideline is not met.



According to the new WHO guideline issued last year, the average annual PM 2.5 concentrations should be no higher than five micrograms per cubic metre. It was 10 micrograms per cubic metre earlier.



In June, the Union environment ministry rejected the Environmental Performance Index 2022, which ranked India at the bottom of a list of 180 countries, saying some of the indicators it used are extrapolated and based on surmises and unscientific methods.