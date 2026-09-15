No physical sports activities, competitions in Delhi-NCR in Nov-Dec: CAQM

New Delhi, 15 September: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has advised the Delhi government and governments of National Capital Region (NCR) states not to schedule physical sports activities or competitions in November and December, citing air quality trends during the period.

In an advisory issued on 10 September, the CAQM said competitions already scheduled for the two months could be rescheduled.

The commission referred to observations made by the Supreme Court while hearing the MC Mehta vs Union of India & Ors case, in which the court expressed concern over the impact of poor and severe air quality on children participating in physical sports competitions organised by schools.

The Supreme Court had subsequently asked the CAQM to issue appropriate directions to schools in Delhi-NCR to postpone sports and games competitions scheduled for November and December.

The CAQM had issued a similar advisory in November 2025, asking the Delhi government and NCR state governments to reschedule such activities.

“The Commission deems it necessary to reiterate its observations made vide letter dated 19.11.2025 referred above for the current year 2026 as well,” the latest advisory said.

The commission advised the governments to ensure that no physical sports activities or competitions are scheduled during November and December, taking into account prevailing air quality trends at the locations where the events are to be held.

It also said events that have already been scheduled may be rescheduled and urged authorities to ensure students are not disadvantaged because of the changes.

“The governments should explore ways to reschedule such events or provide alternative opportunities for students to engage in similar activities at appropriate time, without compromising their health or academic progress,” the CAQM said.

The advisory comes ahead of the winter months, when Delhi-NCR regularly experiences deterioration in air quality.