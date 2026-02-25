New Zealand's plan to scrap environment ministry sparks backlash

New Zealand’s coalition government has come under criticism after proposing to abolish the country’s dedicated environment ministry and merge it into a larger “mega ministry”, a move opponents say risks weakening environmental protections and oversight.

Under a bill introduced in Parliament on 19 February, the environment portfolio would be folded into a single department covering housing, urban development, transport, local government and environmental policy. The government aims to operationalise the new structure by 1 July.

Resource management reform minister Chris Bishop said the existing system was inefficient. “The system is too fragmented and too uncoordinated,” he said, adding that duplication and overlapping responsibilities had frustrated both ministers and public servants. The new structure would “combine the key levers that shape growth and productivity”.

The environment ministry, established by statute in 1986, currently serves as the government’s primary adviser on climate and environmental issues. Critics argue that removing a standalone department could reduce independent oversight at a time when biodiversity loss and environmental pressures are intensifying.

Bronwyn Hayward, a political science professor at the University of Canterbury, said she was “very concerned” about the proposed changes. “There is a real risk that in the merger we simply lose the threads of accountability, the skill, and cohesive delivery of effective policy… that supports our economy and wellbeing,” she said.