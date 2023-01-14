Over 3,700 landslides in 7 years; experts question environment impact assessments

Amid the reports of major land subsidence in Joshimath in Uttarakhand causing massive damage, government data has disclosed that a total 3782 instances of major landslides occurred in various parts of the country between 2015 to 2022 which have impacted lives and infrastructure.



According to the Geological Survey of India, about 0.42 million sq km or 12.6 per cent of the land area, excluding snow covered area, is prone to landslide hazard in India. Out of this, 0.18 million sq km falls in North East Himalaya, including Darjeeling and Sikkim; 0.14 million sq km falls in North West Himalaya (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir); 0.09 million sq km in Western Ghats and Konkan hills (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra) and 0.01 million sq km in the Eastern Ghats of Aruku area in Andhra Pradesh. The landslide-prone Himalayan terrain falls in the maximum earthquake-prone zones and also prone to earthquake-triggered landslides.



While the authorities talk about following proper procedures in setting up a project in vulnerable regions and also in carrying out post-disaster assessment, experts have time and again raised the issues of a lacklustre approach in dealing with such significant issues of environmental and ecological concern.



As per the government, from the post disaster investigations of the landslides it was revealed that the major trigger for landslides was unprecedented high rainfall. The other important geo-factors such as terrain character, slope forming material, geomorphology, land use or land cover in different terrain are the preparatory factors for initiation of landslides. Moreover, anthropogenic causes such as unprotected slope cuts, blocking of drainage etc have also been reported in many of the slides.