Over 4,000 hectares of land destroyed in wildfires in Spain

Over 4,000 hectares of land have been destroyed in seven wildfires that are still burning in the autonomous community of Galicia in northwestern Spain, according to local firefighting services.

At least 2,000 hectares have so far been ravaged by the largest fire close to the city of A Coruna. There have not been any casualties, but the flames have forced the evacuation of 700 people from a campsite in the A Pobra do Caraminal, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire in the province of Ourense has burned 600 hectares after starting simultaneously in 10 different places, but has been brought under control.