Penguins adapt their voices to sound like their companions: new study

However, growing evidence suggests some animals' calls change in response to who they most interact with and that more animals can vary their sounds than previously thought.



African penguins' evolution split off more than 60 million years ago from all other birds that can learn new calls by observation. Penguins cannot learn new sounds and their vocalisations are genetically determined.



In our recent study, we analysed nearly three thousand penguin calls from three different colonies in zoos around Italy.



We first compared the calls of penguins that belonged to the same colony, including partners and colony-mates, versus those from different colonies. We also studied the same penguins three years later.



Finally, we compared the closeness of partners' calls versus non-partners' calls. In all cases, we found that penguins who heard each other's calls more often had similar voices .



Our study suggests that the more penguins experience each other's calls, the more alike their calls become. And it shows even animals incapable of vocal learning can have flexible acoustics.



Penguins' calls were closer to those of their partners than to those of their colony mates three years before. This may be because of the special relationship between partners.



Knowalski, a male in the Zoomarine Roma colony, lost his partner Marietta few years ago and we noticed that he was depressed for a while. Now he is cheekily trying to steal a female from other males.



Emotions have a huge impact on voice and it can drive some convergence in animals. When partners call directly with each other, they may be in a special heightened emotional state, which could affect their voices.



African penguins also use a range of calls in different contexts. For example single penguin make contact calls when they can't see the colony.



Another study we carried out recently highlighted the remarkable cognitive skills of these seabirds. It showed penguins can not only recognise their partner from the sound of their voice but also could recognise their partner on sight even when the call of a different penguin was played.