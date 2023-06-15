Photo Story: Pakistan braces itself for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall
The PDM has said that Cyclone Biparjoy will bring heavy rainfall and windstorms with it, and urban cities like Karachi and Hyderabad could face heavy flooding
Parts of southern Pakistan, as well as Western India, are bracing for winds and flash flooding as fast-approaching Cyclone Biparjoy moves toward landfall. The coastal regions of Pakistan are on high alert as cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall by Thursday afternoon or evening.
The coastal regions of Pakistan were on high alert with over 67,000 people being evacuated to safer places in the southern Sindh province ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall on Thursday, which is likely to bring heavy rain and cause flooding in several cities.
'Biparjoy', meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali, is inching closer to India and Pakistan, prompting authorities to take preventive measures to minimise the damage it may cause to life and property. The “very severe cyclonic storm” is expected to make landfall between Keti Bandar Port in Sindh's Thatta district and Kutch district in India.
According to information shared by the Sindh Chief Minister House, 67,367 people have been evacuated from the three vulnerable districts of Thatta, Sujawal and Badin, where 39 relief camps have been set up.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the relocation of over 50,000 people from the coastal areas to safer locations as part of the preparedness to deal with the cyclone.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) alert, strong winds, storm surges and lashing rains would hammer a 325-kilometre coastal stretch between Karachi and Mandvi in the Indian state of Gujarat. Earlier, Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Memon, told the media that some 62,000 people had been evacuated from places which are near the coastline areas of the province.
Shabnam Baluch, the Pakistan director of the International Rescue Committee, said that a surge in cyclones could result in a surge in internal displacement in the country "and this could have far-reaching implications on the future of Pakistan".
With inputs from agencies
