Pilibhit Tiger Reserve to lure rhinos from Nepal

The rhinos from Nepal naturally migrate to this region, as revealed by camera trap pictures, in winter because of its natural resources.



"Lagga Bagga spans 1,905.20 hectares, sharing a 14-km border with Nepal's Royal Shuklaphanta National Park. It has rich grasslands, plenty of water bodies, swampy wetlands and unobstructed wild corridors, all favourable conditions for the rhinos," said Divisional Forest Officer Naveen Khandelwal.



According to Khandelwal, a similar thing happened in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, where a herd of wild elephants from Nepal initially migrated for a short span of time but subsequently, stayed on permanently.



"We intend to ensure frequent movement of rhinos from Nepal to PTR and to gradually let them make their habitat here. We are pursuing the proposed plan on a war footing," he saidl.