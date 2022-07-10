Planning to be a wildlife photographer? Never disrespect the jungle

Anoop Rohera (47), a still wildlife photographer who has been documenting the jungles of North India for the past 14 years, feels that though going to a Jim Corbett or a Sariska might be a vacation for many, there’s a lot one needs to take care of before entering the jungle.

And no, he’s not saying this as part of some cliche travel advisory, but from personal experience. He’s been mockcharged by animals like wild boars, tigers, and leopards multiple times over the years. Most recently, Rohera was mock-charged twice by a tigress in Dudhwa National Park in the span of a minute. The tigress was so close to him, that she didn’t even fit in his camera lens properly.

He doesn’t blame her though. The tigress had hunted an animal for her cubs who were waiting for the kill behind some bushes on the other side of the road. Because of the constant movement of vehicles, the tigress hadn’t been able to take the kill to her cubs, when Rohera’s driver provoked her, and she charged at them.

The photographer sighs, “No animal wants to attack you just because. Be respectful of the boundaries set by the forest authorities.”

Rohera says there are some basic things one should keep in mind when visiting a forest. Don’t wear bright clothes, talk loudly or make too much noise, because all of these distract the animals and might make them angry. Don’t throw around waste (duh!).

Understand that you are the one visiting their habitat, and do some research about the animals, the birds, the flora-fauna you might encounter on your way. Live with the locals if you have time, and see how they protect themselves and their cattle, while living in the midst of wild animals.

He says most people go to jungles only to see the tiger or leopards, and often miss out on the other aspects. “There’s more to a jungle than just wild animals. There are over 1,500 species of birds in Indian forests, who make calls that can actually lead you to certain events in the jungle,” he points out.

Rohera’s love for the jungles has also made him realise that the state governments don’t do enough to promote wildlife sanctuaries, which often results in them not getting adequate funds and not having any facilities for tourists. Instances of hunting and poaching also increase when tourists don’t visit these places.

If you’re an aspiring wildlife photographer, Rohera has a few tips for you. Do some recee and learn about the specific zones and times where you might encounter animals. Understand that you’ll only have very small windows of opportunities to capture spectacular moments, so be proactive and set up your equipment on the gypsy beforehand. Carry a long lens with your DSLR, a sturdy tripod with a video head, a good phone with a quality camera, and a mobile gimbal. And come fully acquainted with the technicalities of your camera and lens.