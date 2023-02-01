Plea in Kerala HC claims Vizhinjam sea port construction causing noise pollution

A plea in the Kerala High Court has claimed that the Vizhinjam sea port construction work was causing noise pollution in the area.

Refuting the allegation in the plea, moved by a Thiruvananthapuram-based resort, the Vizhinjam International Sea Port Ltd and Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd claimed the sound generated by the construction activity, during day and night, was below the noise standards contained in the Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) guidelines.

In view of the claim by the two companies, the High Court on Tuesday directed them to produce the EHS guidelines on noise standards.

The court also directed them to place before it the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order appointing a monitoring body to oversee the construction activities, including the issue of noise pollution.