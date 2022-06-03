Some of the upcoming power sector trends to watch out for are:

● Green hydrogen energy:

Hydrogen is known to be the most abundant resource that produces almost nil greenhouse gas emissions. Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis of water. This creates electricity which has a renewable source like solar power or wind. This makes it practically carbon-free. These properties of hydrogen make it appropriate as the next-gen power source.



● Bioenergy:

Bioenergy has the power to generate far more electricity for the world in comparison to the present power sources. Thermal, chemical, and biological processes are used to generate electricity from organic matter such as wood, crops, or waste material. These biomaterials are fermented to create bioethanol and biodiesel.

● Electrification:

To make the world a better place and to aid in reversing the damage humans and technology have done to the environment, electrification is necessary. As we can see, the transport industry is converting to e-vehicles. This power source is much more useful, clean, efficient, effective, and renewable. In the investment sector, it is one of the highest invested industries.