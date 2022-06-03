Power sector trends to watch out for
The power sector is a beacon of growth and technological advancement. It is a scientific marvel that has single-handedly made the world futuristic. Although the power sector has come a long way, there is a long road ahead. Power cuts, lack of electrical connectivity, and many other problems still prevent the world from advancing to the next power sector intervention.
At present, the world’s power sector heavily depends on fossil fuels. This is a worldwide fact that the environment is deteriorating with every passing day and one of the major reasons is the extensive use of fossil fuel as a power source. Humans must innovate ways to harness new energy sources that are both renewable and clean, to keep up with technological advancements.
Some of the upcoming power sector trends to watch out for are:
● Green hydrogen energy:
Hydrogen is known to be the most abundant resource that produces almost nil greenhouse gas emissions. Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis of water. This creates electricity which has a renewable source like solar power or wind. This makes it practically carbon-free. These properties of hydrogen make it appropriate as the next-gen power source.
● Bioenergy:
Bioenergy has the power to generate far more electricity for the world in comparison to the present power sources. Thermal, chemical, and biological processes are used to generate electricity from organic matter such as wood, crops, or waste material. These biomaterials are fermented to create bioethanol and biodiesel.
● Electrification:
To make the world a better place and to aid in reversing the damage humans and technology have done to the environment, electrification is necessary. As we can see, the transport industry is converting to e-vehicles. This power source is much more useful, clean, efficient, effective, and renewable. In the investment sector, it is one of the highest invested industries.
Renewable power sources are expected to bring a complete make-over of how we are living in this world. We anticipate a world where cars and bikes won’t cause noise pollution, affect the climate far less than today, so that we are able to give a clean environment to the future generations.
(Inputs by Manoj Kumar Chaudhary, Founder & Director Vensor Electricals Pvt. Ltd)
