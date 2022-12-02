Punjab to use treated water for irrigation: Minister

Punjab Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday said the government will ensure the use of treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs), having a capacity of 2,600 MLD, for irrigation purposes to save the depleting groundwater.



Hayer, who also holds the Department of Environment, Science and Technology, visited the STP in Phagwara to review the method of using treated water for irrigation on more than 1,000 acres by farmers.



The water treated by the STP at Phagwara having a capacity of 28 million liters of water per day (MLD), is being used for irrigation on 1,000 acres by the farmers with the help of an 11-km-long pipeline laid by the Water Conservation Department.