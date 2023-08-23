Rare giraffe without spots born at US zoo

The giraffe was born at a family-owned zoo in the southern state of Tennessee. It is the first known giraffe to emerge without spots in over half a century. A baby giraffe without spots was born at a zoo in the southern US state of Tennessee, the zoo owners announced Tuesday.

Director of the zoo David Bright said the female is "a beautiful solid brown," without any of the hoofed mammal's distinctive patterns which help to camouflage it.

According to Bright, it's the first known giraffe born without any spots since 1972 in Japan.

There are two other known examples of giraffes without patches before that.