Rare 'triple-dip' La Nina behind unusual air quality trend in India in 2022-23: Study

An unprecedented triple-dip La-Nina event, extended by climate change, triggered a peculiar trend in the 2022-23 winter season where air quality improved in north India while peninsular India recorded an increase in pollution levels, according to a new study released on Sunday.

The three consecutive years of La Niña conditions (2020-23) -- a rare “triple-dip” phenomenon -- had widespread impacts on the ocean and climate across the globe.

The study by a team of scientists led by Gufran Beig, Chair Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies, emphasised that besides local emissions, rapidly changing climate is a significant factor affecting air quality.

Published in the Elsevier Journal, the study reveals that the air quality worsened in peninsular Indian cities in the 2022-23 winter season but improved in the northern part of India, contrary to the trends seen in recent decades.