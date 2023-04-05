Regulating groundwater for cricket playgrounds: NGT seeks status report from MoJS

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) to file a status report within two months regarding the regulation of groundwater extraction for maintenance of cricket grounds.



The green panel was hearing a petition alleging the failure of the MoJS to comply with its order passed in April 2021.



In the order, it had directed the ministry's secretary to hold a joint meeting with various stakeholders, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), for considering prohibition on groundwater for maintenance of grounds when matches were not being played.



The NGT had asked MoJS, BCCI, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Central Pollution Control Board to instead consider utilisation of treated water from a sewage treatment plant (STP), besides ensuring rainwater harvesting in all grounds and engaging an expert for every cricket stadium.