Research links Australian bushfires to ozone depletion

Director of the Center for Atmospheric Chemistry at the University of Wollongong, Associate Professor Clare Murphy, who was not involved in the study, said this was the first time smoke's impact on the ozone layer had been quantified.



"Given that these really intense fires that are predicted to increase in the next couple of decades, because of climate change, it could be slowing down the recovery of the ozone layer."



She added that while people tend to think of ozone depletion in terms of the Antarctic ozone hole, the smoke from fires could damage the ozone layer closer to home.



"(This) will increase the overall exposure to UV-radiation for Australians and hence may impact the occurrence of skin cancers in future," said Murphy.



Murphy said, however, this is just one small aspect of climate change and it was important to view this single impact within a broader context.