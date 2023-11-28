Rising heat stress poses grave occupational health risk for workers in Tamil Nadu: study

Rising heat stress due to soaring global temperatures poses a grave occupational health risk to the salt pan workers in Tamil Nadu, according to a study.

The research, published in the journal Kidney International Reports, reveals the urgent need for adaptation strategies and improved health care access to protect vulnerable individuals. Between 2017 and 2020, 352 workers were studied in seven salt pans in Tamil Nadu.

The workload for different job roles and classified heat stress levels were evaluated. Key indicators such as pre- and post-shift heart rates, core body temperatures, urine characteristics, sweat rates, and kidney function parameters were measured.

The study led by researchers at Sri Ramchandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, found that every participant had either a heavy or moderate workload, and an alarmingly close to 90 per cent of workers were found to be working above the recommended limits of heat exposure.