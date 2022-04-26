Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN report

They stress that governments, industries and consumers should price sand in a way that recognises its true social and environmental value. For example, keeping sand on coasts may be the most cost-effective strategy for adapting to climate change due to how it protects against storm surges and impacts from sea level rise - such services should be factored into its value.



An international standard on how sand is extracted from the marine environment should also be developed, the report proposes.



This could bring about dramatic improvements as most marine dredging is done through public tenders open to international companies.



Meanwhile, the report recommends that the extraction of sand from beaches be banned due to its importance for coastal resilience, the environment and the economy.



"To achieve sustainable development, we need to drastically change the way we produce, build and consume products, infrastructures and services. Our sand resources are not infinite, and we need to use them wisely. If we can get a grip on how to manage the most extracted solid material in the world, we can avert a crisis and move toward a circular economy," said Pascal Peduzzi, Director of GRID-Geneva at UNEP and overall programme coordinator for this report.