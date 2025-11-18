Supreme Court declines to hear new PIL on pollution, asks petitioner to intervene in pending case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 18 November, refused to entertain a fresh PIL (public interest litigation) seeking urgent judicial intervention to address what the petitioner described as a “persistent and systemic failure” in tackling India’s worsening air pollution crisis.

A bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai allowed petitioner and wellness expert Luke Christopher Coutinho to withdraw his PIL and instead file an intervention application in the long-pending pollution case filed by environmentalist M.C. Mehta, which the court is slated to hear on Wednesday.

“The petitioner seeks liberty to withdraw the plea to file an intervention in pending proceedings in the M.C. Mehta case,” the CJI said, granting permission.

‘Public health emergency’

Coutinho had filed the petition on October 24, naming the Centre, CPCB, CAQM, several Union ministries, NITI Aayog and the governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra as respondents.