SC quashes retrospective green clearance memo, protects existing projects

The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed a 2021 office memorandum (OM) that allowed retrospective environmental clearances (ECs) for projects that had begun without prior green approval, holding that such clearances cannot be granted through executive instructions.

A three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, however, ruled that its judgment would operate prospectively, protecting projects that had already received retrospective clearances under the 2021 regime from demolition or other punitive action.

The court held that while post-facto environmental clearances are legally permissible, they must be granted only through statutory notifications issued under Section 3 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and not by way of an administrative office memorandum.

"The 2021 Office Memorandum is invalid and is quashed with prospective effect," the Bench said, invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Centre can notify amnesty schemes

The court clarified that the Centre retains the power to formulate amnesty schemes for specified categories of non-compliant projects through valid statutory notifications if doing so serves a larger public interest.

Such projects could include critical public infrastructure such as hospitals, airports, irrigation schemes and slum rehabilitation projects.

Among the projects cited by the court were the AIIMS Medical College and Hospital in Odisha, the Centre of Excellence for Cancer Diseases in Tamil Nadu, Vijayapura Airport in Karnataka, irrigation projects in drought-prone regions and slum rehabilitation schemes.