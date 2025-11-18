SC recalls its order barring retrospective green clearances; Justice Bhuyan dissents

In a significant shift, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 18 November, recalled, by a 2:1 majority, its 16 May judgment that had prohibited the Centre from granting retrospective environmental clearances (ECs) to projects found violating environmental norms.

The earlier ruling, widely known as the Vanshakti judgment, had barred the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) from issuing ex-post facto approvals to projects already operating in violation of environmental law.

A bench of Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice K. Vinod Chandran delivered three separate judgments while deciding nearly 40 review and modification petitions filed by government bodies, industries and infrastructure entities.

CJI Gavai and Justice Chandran allowed the review pleas, set aside the May 16 ruling and sent the issues to an appropriate bench for fresh consideration.

“Public projects of Rs 20,000 crore will have to be demolished if the clearance is not reviewed,” the CJI observed, adding that the earlier judgment required reconsideration. “In my judgment, I have allowed the recall. My judgment has been criticised by my brother Justice Bhuyan.”

Justice Bhuyan authored a forceful dissent, insisting that retrospective environmental clearances have no legal foundation.