‘Scientists are not enemies, listen to them’

The recent rain and flood devastation in the Himalayan states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir — and its terrible cascading effects in downstream Punjab — have brought back into focus the problem of reckless construction in this fragile ecology.

It’s all packaged as ‘development’ or in the ‘national interest’ but is, in fact, the product of a deadly combination of venality and greed. To understand the nature and scale of the problem, and to find out if there is still a way out of this ‘development’ nightmare, Herjinder spoke to Uttarakhand-based geologist and professor Y.P. Sundriyal, who has extensively researched seismic displacement, landslides and flood history in the central and lesser Himalayas. His works are often cited in research on Himalayan seismicity and geological hazards. Excerpts:

How much of the current devastation in the Himalayas would you attribute to nature, and how much to human interference?

To some extent, these disasters are natural. But human actions have undoubtedly magnified their intensity. First, we must understand that the Himalayas are inherently unstable and unsafe for large-scale human settlement.

Second, the development policies being pursued in this region are completely unscientific. For instance, there is no real need for 12-metre-wide highways in the Himalayas. Yet, such projects are pushed through by politicians and bureaucrats — never scientists. When policies are framed without proper knowledge of the region’s fragility, they end up harming both the local people and the nation as a whole.

We also overlook problems that make the situation worse — like recurring forest fires in Uttarakhand. This year, the number of fire incidents has declined, but the threat remains.