'Severe' air pollution in Delhi-NCR; ban on plying of diesel-run LMVs, entry of trucks ordered

The skies over Delhi-NCR took on an ominous grey colour as raging farm fires and stagnant atmospheric conditions pushed the capital's air quality index to the edge of the "severe plus" category, prompting authorities to invoke the final stage of anti-pollution curbs, including a ban on diesel-run light motor vehicles.



The Commission for Air Quality Management -- a statutory body formed in 2021 to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR in an order said state governments may take a call on the closure of educational institutions, non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on odd-even basis.



At 4 pm, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 450, just a notch short of the "severe plus" category. The concentration of lung-damaging fine particles known as PM2.5 was above 470 micrograms per cubic metre, around eight times the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, in many areas.