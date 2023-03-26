Severe solar storm hits Earth, strongest in last 6 years: Report

According to NOAA a powerful geomagnetic storm causes severe disturbances to Earth's magnetic field, spewing solar material from coronal mass ejections (CME) - large expulsions of charged plasma from the Sun's upper atmosphere or the corona.



The solar storm was the result of a "stealth" CME. It came from a coronal hole wider than 20 Earths that was spewing out solar winds at speeds over 2.1 million km/h, Live Science reported. And the storm was the most intense in the last six years.