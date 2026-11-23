Fury over excavator near sacred, high-risk Sheshnag Lake in Kashmir
Viral video of heavy machinery near fragile glacial lake along Amarnath route triggers calls for immediate halt and accountability
Viral video purportedly shows heavy machinery operating near Sheshnag Lake along the Amarnath Yatra route.
Political leaders and religious figures flag ecological risks and the lake's sacred significance.
Opposition leaders demand transparency, environmental safeguards and an immediate halt to the activity.
A purported video showing an excavator operating near Sheshnag Lake, a high-risk glacial lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, has sparked outrage, with political leaders, religious figures and environmentalists demanding an immediate halt to the activity.
The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows heavy machinery operating close to the pristine glacial lake along the traditional Amarnath Yatra route in the south Kashmir Himalayas.
Sheshnag Lake is not only an ecologically fragile water body but also holds religious significance for Hindus. Named after Sheshnag, the mythical serpent king associated with Lord Vishnu, the lake is steeped in Hindu mythology and forms part of the sacred landscape along the Amarnath pilgrimage route. Its proximity to the pilgrimage trail and its religious associations make the reported activity near the lake particularly sensitive.
Sheshnag is among 14 high-risk glacial lakes identified in Jammu and Kashmir and monitored for potential environmental hazards.
Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said the issue was deeply painful and accused the government of remaining a passive spectator to environmental destruction.
"The government itself is having Chinar trees cut down. At the university, they are cutting down our old walnut trees. They just watch as spectators and don't say a word. Our Kashmir will become another Uttarakhand. What can we say? When they built roads and expressways for the Char Dham Yatra, look at how many storms and calamities strike there today. It is very bad," she said. "The issue is very painful."
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She said her party risked being accused of opposing the Amarnath Yatra if it raised the issue further. "If we talk about it, they will say we are against the Amarnath Yatra. What can I say? They try to polarise everything," she told reporters.
National Conference (NC) Lok Sabha MP Mian Altaf stressed the need to protect Kashmir’s lakes, rivers and forests. "I have not seen that, so I cannot say anything to you about it. I will just say that Kashmir's lakes must be saved. They must be saved at any cost. Its rivers must be saved, its forests must be saved. That is essential for all of us, essential for Kashmir, for Kashmir's tourism, for Kashmir's environment, and for our health," Altaf said.
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Former Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi said the BJP was treating Kashmir’s mountains as its property. ‘A party that wins votes in the name of faith is now taking JCBs to a holy lake. First, the BJP pushed motor roads up to the Amarnath cave. Now heavy machinery is digging at Sheshnag, a high-risk glacial lake. Nepal just showed us what happens when the Himalaya is treated like a construction site. Stop this now. Kashmir's mountains are not BJP's real estate,’ Mehdi said in a post on X.
In a statement, veteran CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami expressed shock over the video, warning that Sheshnag was no ordinary water body but a glacial lake surrounded by loose moraine and steep slopes. ‘It is already listed among the 14 high-risk glacial lakes in Jammu and Kashmir. Disturbing such terrain with heavy machinery is an invitation to disaster,’ he said.
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Tarigami said nobody was opposed to development and that pilgrims, tourists and local people deserved safer roads and better facilities. However, he stressed that development in the high Himalayas had to be eco-friendly, sustainable and in harmony with nature rather than in conflict with it. He said any work in such zones must be preceded by scientific studies, a proper environmental impact assessment and consultations with experts and local communities.
The Kulgam MLA warned that human interference in glacial zones could have devastating consequences for people downstream, including those in Pahalgam and along the Lidder river and across south Kashmir.
Tarigami urged the government to intervene without delay.
Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also expressed concern over the video. 'The visuals and reports of heavy machinery operating near the pristine Sheshnag Lake, in the glacial zone of Pahalgam, are very disturbing, raising serious concern among people about the ecological impact of construction in this fragile Himalayan region,' the cleric said on X.
He said the retreat of glaciers and recent devastating glacier-related floods in neighbouring Nepal underscored the growing vulnerability of the Himalayan region. 'Kashmir has always warmly welcomed Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, and improving facilities for them has never been an issue. But not at the cost of our fragile ecosystem,' he said.
Farooq said the government owed the public an explanation over the environmental concerns raised by the reported activity. 'Our precious mountains, glaciers and water bodies need protection not plunder, for now and for the future generations. So this must be immediately stopped,' he said.
Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said authorities must establish whether the video was authentic. 'If the video is genuine, the government owes the public a clear explanation: What is such heavy machinery doing in an ecologically fragile zone, especially around a high-altitude glacial lake?' he said on social media.
Bukhari, a former minister, said the Valley had already paid a heavy price for unchecked construction and human interference. "We have lost glaciers, water bodies and precious natural habitats. We simply cannot afford to inflict further damage on an already fragile ecosystem. Our environment is not something we can afford to take for granted. The authorities must act responsibly, ensure transparency and protect our natural heritage," he said.
Development could never come at the cost of destroying the environment that sustains people, Bukhari added.
Environmental activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat questioned how heavy machinery had been allowed to reach the glacial region, calling the activity ‘a disaster’.
The Border Roads Organisation on Monday, 23 November refuted allegations of environmental violations, maintaining that post-Amarnath Yatra road-widening works are being carried out in strict compliance with prescribed safety norms and environmental safeguards. It said the organisation’s primary objective is to safeguard pilgrims throughout the Yatra.
With PTI inputs