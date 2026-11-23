Viral video purportedly shows heavy machinery operating near Sheshnag Lake along the Amarnath Yatra route.

Political leaders and religious figures flag ecological risks and the lake's sacred significance.

Opposition leaders demand transparency, environmental safeguards and an immediate halt to the activity.

A purported video showing an excavator operating near Sheshnag Lake, a high-risk glacial lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, has sparked outrage, with political leaders, religious figures and environmentalists demanding an immediate halt to the activity.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows heavy machinery operating close to the pristine glacial lake along the traditional Amarnath Yatra route in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

Sheshnag Lake is not only an ecologically fragile water body but also holds religious significance for Hindus. Named after Sheshnag, the mythical serpent king associated with Lord Vishnu, the lake is steeped in Hindu mythology and forms part of the sacred landscape along the Amarnath pilgrimage route. Its proximity to the pilgrimage trail and its religious associations make the reported activity near the lake particularly sensitive.

Sheshnag is among 14 high-risk glacial lakes identified in Jammu and Kashmir and monitored for potential environmental hazards.

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said the issue was deeply painful and accused the government of remaining a passive spectator to environmental destruction.

"The government itself is having Chinar trees cut down. At the university, they are cutting down our old walnut trees. They just watch as spectators and don't say a word. Our Kashmir will become another Uttarakhand. What can we say? When they built roads and expressways for the Char Dham Yatra, look at how many storms and calamities strike there today. It is very bad," she said. "The issue is very painful."